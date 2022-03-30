Price Alert: Shares of Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Trade 2.45% Higher at Midday March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MPC - Market Data & News Trade

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) shares have risen 2.45%, or $2.04 per share, as on 12:09:41 est today. Since opening at $84.20, 2,234,773 shares of Marathon Petroleum have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $85.50 and $83.71.

So far this year the company is up 30.89%.

Marathon Petroleum expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Marathon Petroleum Corp

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure.

