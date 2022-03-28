Price Alert: Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Trade 3.77% Lower at Midday March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MGY - Market Data & News Trade

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp - Class A (NYSE: MGY) shares have fallen 3.77%, or $0.96 per share, as on 12:06:48 est today. After Opening the Day at $24.84, 369,414 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $25.04 and $24.39.

This year the company is up 36.11%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp - Class A

Magnolia is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders through steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins, and free cash flow.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

