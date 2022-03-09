Price Alert: Shares of Magna (MGA) Trade 5.98% Higher at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MGA - Market Data & News Trade

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) shares moved 5.98%, or $3.4 per share, as on 12:09:01 est today. Opening the day at $59.82, 1,490,284 shares of Magna have been traded today and the stock has traded between $60.86 and $58.84.

This year the company has a YTD change of 29.30%.

Magna is set to release earnings on 2022-05-06.

About Magna International Inc.

MAGNA is a mobility technology company. We have more than 158,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees and 342 manufacturing operations and 91 product development, engineering and sales centres in 27 countries. It has complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities that include body, chassis, exteriors, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mechatronics, mirrors, lighting and roof systems. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

