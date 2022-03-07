Price Alert: Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Trade 2.47% Lower at Midday March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MMP - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) fell 2.47% Monday.

As of 12:11:27 est, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is currently sitting at $48.51 and dropped $1.22 so far today.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has moved 2.53% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 8.76% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. The partnership owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil.

