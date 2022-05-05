Price Alert: Shares of Luther Burbank (LBC) Trade 3.52% Lower at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LBC - Market Data & News Trade

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ: LBC) has fallen $0.48 (3.52%) and sits at $13.16, as of 12:05:21 est on May 5.

13,121 shares exchanged hands.

The Company rose 0.66% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 3.34% over the last 30 days.

Luther Burbank expects its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Luther Burbank Corp

Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California with total assets of $6.9 billion, total loans of $6.0 billion and total deposits of $5.3 billion as of December 31, 2020. It operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings, an FDIC insured, California-chartered bank. Luther Burbank Savings executes on its mission to improve the financial future of customers, employees and shareholders by providing personal banking and business banking services. It offers consumers a host of highly competitive depository and mortgage products coupled with personalized attention. Business customers benefit from boutique-quality service along with access to products which meet their unique financial needs from the convenience of online and mobile banking, robust cash management solutions, and high-yield liquidity management products to multifamily and commercial real estate lending. Currently operating in California, Oregon and Washington, from ten branches in California, one branch in Washington and seven lending offices located throughout the market area, Luther Burbank Savings is an equal housing lender.

