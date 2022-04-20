Price Alert: Shares of LiveRamp (RAMP) Trade 1.15% Lower at Midday April 20

LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP) has dropped $0.42 (1.15%) and is currently sitting at $36.33, as of 12:12:58 est on April 20.

72,660 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 0.77% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 6.19% over the last 30 days.

LiveRamp anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-25.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on LiveRamp visit the company profile.

About LiveRamp Holdings Inc

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp's fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world's top brands, agencies, and publishers.

To get more information on LiveRamp Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: LiveRamp Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Apple iPhone Problem — Siri Adds “Hey” or “Oh” to Texts: Jeff Kagan Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week