Price Alert: Shares of Liveperson (LPSN) Trade 8.01% Lower at Midday June 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LPSN - Market Data & News Trade

Today Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) is trading 8.01% down.

The latest price, as of 12:02:13 est, was $13.76. Liveperson has fallen $1.19 so far today.

391,996 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Liveperson has moved YTD 58.43%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Liveperson visit the company profile.

About Liveperson Inc

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Its 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use its conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship - a conversational relationship - with their millions of consumers. LivePerson was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list in 2020.

To get more information on Liveperson Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Liveperson Inc's Profile.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

