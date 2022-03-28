Price Alert: Shares of Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Trade 3.64% Lower at Midday March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LOB - Market Data & News Trade

Today Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: LOB) is trading 3.64% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:05:18 est, was $52.71. Live Oak Bancshares has fallen $1.98 in trading today.

67,806 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Live Oak Bancshares has moved YTD 37.73%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-20.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Live Oak Bancshares visit the company profile.

About Live Oak Bancshares Inc

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking.

To get more information on Live Oak Bancshares Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Live Oak Bancshares Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles