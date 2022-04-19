Price Alert: Shares of Littelfuse, (LFUS) Trade 1.57% Higher at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LFUS - Market Data & News Trade

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) has risen $3.59 (1.57%) and sits at $233.09, as of 11:52:40 est on April 19.

53,144 shares have been traded today.

The Company has fallen 1.84% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 11.42% over the last 30 days.

Littelfuse, is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Littelfuse, Inc.

Littelfuse is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 12,000 global associates, Littelfuse partners with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, its products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets - everywhere, every day.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

