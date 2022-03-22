Price Alert: Shares of Lithium Americas (LAC) Trade 4.74% Higher at Midday March 22

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC) shares are up 4.74%, or $1.435 per share, as on 12:08:02 est today. Since opening the day at $30.52, 3,820,935 shares of Lithium Americas exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $32.46 and $30.52.

Already the company is up 3.88%.

Lithium Americas anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Lithium Americas Corp

Lithium Americas is a development-stage company with projects in Jujuy, Argentina and Nevada, United States.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

