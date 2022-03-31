Price Alert: Shares of Lindsay (LNN) Trade 2.79% Higher at Midday March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LNN - Market Data & News Trade

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) shares have risen 2.79%, or $4.32 per share, as on 11:40:21 est today. Opening the day at $155.59, 16,519 shares of Lindsay exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $159.00 and $155.59.

This year the company has moved YTD 2.03%.

Lindsay anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Lindsay visit the company profile.

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands.

