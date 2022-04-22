Price Alert: Shares of Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) Trade 2.73% Lower at Midday April 22

Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE: LLY) shares are down 2.73%, or $7.91 per share, as on 12:07:11 est today. Since opening the day at $289.30, 930,985 shares of Lilly(Eli) & Co have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $289.62 and $281.16.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 5.29%.

Lilly(Eli) & Co expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Lilly(Eli) & Co visit the company profile.

About Lilly(Eli) & Co

Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. It was founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today it remains true to that mission in all its work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism.

To get more information on Lilly(Eli) & Co and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Lilly(Eli) & Co's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq