Price Alert: Shares of Lifeway Foods, (LWAY) Trade 3.67% Lower at Midday March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LWAY - Market Data & News Trade

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) shares lost 3.67%, or $0.24 per share, as on 11:45:34 est today. Opening the day at $6.45, 23,836 shares of Lifeway Foods, have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $6.45 and $6.30.

This year the company has moved YTD 42.17%.

Lifeway Foods, expects its next earnings on 2022-03-24.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Lifeway Foods, visit the company profile.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cupped kefir and cheese, frozen kefir, specialty cheeses, probiotic supplements and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy and non-dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

To get more information on Lifeway Foods, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Lifeway Foods, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles