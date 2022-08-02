Price Alert: Shares of LifeStance Health (LFST) Trade 8.12% Higher at Midday August 2

LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) has gained $0.505 (8.12%) and is currently sitting at $6.70, as of 12:01:41 est on August 2.

142,438 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is up 7.99% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 13.30% over the last 30 days.

LifeStance Health anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

