Price Alert: Shares of Life Storage - Registered Shares (LSI) Trade 1.19% Higher at Midday April 19

Life Storage Inc - Registered Shares (NYSE: LSI) has gained $1.72 (1.19%) and sits at $147.27, as of 12:05:50 est on April 19.

168,481 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 1.24% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 8.65% over the last 30 days.

Life Storage - Registered Shares is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Life Storage Inc - Registered Shares

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 31 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

