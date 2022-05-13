Price Alert: Shares of Liberty Media (Tracking Stock -Liberty Formula 1) Series A (FWONA) Trade 3.46% Higher at Midday May 13

Today Liberty Media Corp. (Tracking Stock -Liberty Formula 1) Series A (NASDAQ: FWONA) is trading 3.46% up.

The latest price, as of 11:56:19 est, was $55.89. Liberty Media (Tracking Stock -Liberty Formula 1) Series A has climbed $1.87 so far today.

45,412 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Liberty Media (Tracking Stock -Liberty Formula 1) Series A has a YTD change of 8.80%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-05.

About Liberty Media Corp. (Tracking Stock -Liberty Formula 1) Series A

Liberty Media Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses. Those businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group and the Formula One Group. The businesses and assets attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group include Liberty Media Corporation's interest in SiriusXM. The businesses and assets attributed to the Braves Group include Liberty Media Corporation's subsidiary Braves Holdings, LLC. The businesses and assets attributed to the Formula One Group consist of all of Liberty Media Corporation's businesses and assets other than those attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group and the Braves Group, including its subsidiary Formula 1, its interest in Live Nation Entertainment and minority investments including AT&T Inc. and Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation.

