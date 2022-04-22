Price Alert: Shares of Liberty Broadband - Series A (LBRDA) Trade 1.77% Lower at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LBRDA - Market Data & News Trade

Liberty Broadband Corp - Series A (NASDAQ: LBRDA) shares moved 1.77%, or $2.24 per share, as on 12:06:40 est today. After Opening the Day at $125.57, 81,896 shares of Liberty Broadband - Series A exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $126.03 and $123.41.

So far this year the company is down 21.42%.

Liberty Broadband - Series A anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

About Liberty Broadband Corp - Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad range of communications businesses. Liberty Broadband's principal assets consist of its interest in Charter Communications and its subsidiaries: Skyhook and GCI. GCI is Alaska's largest communications provider, providing data, wireless, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America.

