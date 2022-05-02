Price Alert: Shares of Li Auto (LI) Trade 3.08% Higher at Midday May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Li Auto Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: LI) moved 3.08% Monday.

As of 12:09:51 est, Li Auto sits at $22.91 and has risen $0.69 per share.

Li Auto has moved 17.66% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 30.12% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Li Auto Inc - ADR

Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and refined products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. Its first model, Li ONE, is a six-seat, large premium electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production of Li ONE in November 2019 and delivered over 33,500 Li ONEs as of December 31, 2020. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the Company aims to expand its product line by developing new vehicles, including BEVs and EREVs, to target a broader consumer base.

