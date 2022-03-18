Price Alert: Shares of LHC (LHCG) Trade 2.56% Higher at Midday March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LHCG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of LHC Group Inc (NASDAQ: LHCG) are up 2.56% Friday.

As of 12:05:16 est, LHC is currently sitting at $151.71 and has moved $3.78 so far today.

LHC has moved 11.29% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 7.66% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on LHC visit the company profile.

About LHC Group Inc

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's approximately 30,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia - reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. As the preferred joint venture partner for almost 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

