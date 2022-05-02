Price Alert: Shares of LexinFintech (LX) Trade 4.10% Higher at Midday May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: LX) moved 4.10% Monday.

As of 12:10:04 est, LexinFintech sits at $2.66 and has moved $0.105 per share in trading so far.

LexinFintech has moved 5.54% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 33.68% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-31.

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd - ADR

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is a leading online consumption and consumer finance platform for new generation consumers in China. The Company provides a range of services including financial technology services, membership benefits, and a point redemption system through its ecommerce platform Fenqile and membership platform Le Card. The Company works with financial institutions and brands both online and offline to provide a comprehensive consumption ecosystem catering to the needs of young professionals in China. Lexin utilizes advanced technologies such as big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence throughout the Company's services and operations, which include risk management, loan facilitation, and the near-instantaneous matching of users' funding requests with offers from the Company's many funding partners.

