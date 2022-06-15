Price Alert: Shares of Lexicon (LXRX) Trade 8.78% Higher at Midday June 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LXRX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) moved 8.78% Wednesday.

As of 12:01:54 est, Lexicon sits at $1.39 and has climbed $0.115 per share in trading so far.

Lexicon has moved 24.28% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 66.75% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients' lives. Through its Genome5000™ program, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon advanced one of these medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in neuropathic pain, heart failure, diabetes and metabolism and other indications.

