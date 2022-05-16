Price Alert: Shares of LENSAR (LNSR) Trade 6.68% Higher at Midday May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LNSR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of LENSAR Inc (NASDAQ: LNSR) are up 6.68% Monday.

As of 11:44:48 est, LENSAR is currently sitting at $7.51 and has moved $0.47 so far today.

LENSAR has moved 5.25% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 17.53% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About LENSAR Inc

LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining better visual outcomes, efficiency and reproducibility by providing advanced imaging, simplified procedure planning, efficient design and precision.

