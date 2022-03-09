Price Alert: Shares of Lennar (LEN) Trade 4.45% Higher at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LEN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Lennar Corp. - Class A (NYSE: LEN) rose 4.45% Wednesday.

As of 12:07:20 est, Lennar sits at $87.48 and has climbed $3.73 per share in trading so far.

Lennar has moved 7.25% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 27.62% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-03-16.

About Lennar Corp. - Class A

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments.

