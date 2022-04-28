Price Alert: Shares of Laureate Education (LAUR) Trade 2.70% Lower at Midday April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LAUR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) moved 2.70% Thursday.

As of 12:06:16 est, Laureate Education is currently sitting at $11.32 and has moved $0.315 so far today.

Laureate Education has moved 10.43% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 4.58% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Laureate Education visit the company profile.

About Laureate Education Inc

Laureate Education, Inc. understands the transformative power of education. For more than 20 years, Laureate Education has remained committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves, by providing accessible, high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized degree programs. The Company is one of the world's largest Certified B Corporations® and it's the first Public Benefit Corporation publicly listed on any stock exchange in the world.

To get more information on Laureate Education Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Laureate Education Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins Cohere Technologies Focused on 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Jeff Kagan Arizona Sonoran Copper Raises C$35 Million, Including Strategic Investment by Rio Tinto