Price Alert: Shares of Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Trade 4.17% Lower at Midday May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LVS - Market Data & News Trade

Today Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) is trading 4.17% down.

The latest price, as of 12:05:29 est, was $32.51. Las Vegas Sands has moved $1.43 over the previous day’s close.

3,578,889 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Las Vegas Sands has a YTD change of 8.90%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Las Vegas Sands visit the company profile.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp

Las Vegas Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. The Company delivers unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which it operates.

To get more information on Las Vegas Sands Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Las Vegas Sands Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering