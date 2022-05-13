Price Alert: Shares of Lantern Pharma (LTRN) Trade 6.97% Higher at Midday May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LTRN - Market Data & News Trade

Today Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LTRN) is trading 6.97% up.

The latest price, as of 11:26:33 est, was $5.50. Lantern Pharma has climbed $0.35 over the previous day’s close.

12,008 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Lantern Pharma has a YTD change of 37.09%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Lantern Pharma visit the company profile.

About Lantern Pharma Inc

Lantern Pharma (LTRN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company innovating the repurposing, revitalization and development of precision therapeutics in oncology. It leverages advances in machine learning, genomics, and artificial intelligence by using a proprietary A.I. platform to discover biomarker signatures that help identify patients more likely to respond to its pipeline of cancer therapeutics. Lantern's focus is to improve the outcome for patients by leveraging its technology to uncover, rescue and develop abandoned or failed drugs. Its current pipeline of three drugs, with two programs in clinical stages and two in preclinical, focuses on cancers that have unique and unmet clinical needs with a clearly defined patient population. It believes that the use of machine learning, genomics and computational methods can help accelerate the revitalization, refocusing and development of small molecule-based therapies. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, this approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes. Its team seeks out experienced industry partners, world-class scientific advisors, and innovative clinical-regulatory approaches to assist in delivering cancer therapies to patients as quickly and efficiently as possible.

To get more information on Lantern Pharma Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Lantern Pharma Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Down 13% in Premarket Trading Friday as Musk Puts Deal on Hold The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men — Part I Bumble Beats First Quarter Estimates, Has Over 3 Million Paying Users Squarespace Beats Revenue Estimates With Record Q1