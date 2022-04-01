Price Alert: Shares of Landstar System, (LSTR) Trade 5.06% Lower at Midday April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LSTR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) lost 5.06% Friday.

As of 12:07:21 est, Landstar System, is currently sitting at $142.54 and has moved $7.63 per share in trading so far.

Landstar System, has moved 2.50% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 14.66% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-20.

About Landstar System, Inc.

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

