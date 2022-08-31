Price Alert: Shares of Landos (LABP) Trade 15.58% Higher at Midday August 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LABP - Market Data & News Trade

Today Landos Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: LABP) is trading 15.58% up.

The latest price, as of 12:00:54 est, was $0.98. Landos has risen $0.1215 in trading today.

750,789 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Landos has moved YTD 83.75%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-11-10.

About Landos Biopharma Inc

Landos Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases that are the first to target new mechanisms of action, including the LANCL2, NLRX1 and PLXDC2 immunometabolic pathways. Landos Biopharma’s core expertise is in the development of therapeutic candidates targeting novel pathways at the interface of immunity and metabolism. Lead asset BT-11 is a novel, oral, gut-restricted small molecule therapeutic candidate for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease that targets the LANCL2 pathway. NX-13 is a novel, oral, gut-restricted compound for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, which targets the NLRX1 pathway. Additional candidates are in development for the treatment of lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and diabetes.

