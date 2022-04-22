Price Alert: Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Trade 2.19% Lower at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LAMR - Market Data & News Trade

Lamar Advertising Co - Class A (NASDAQ: LAMR) shares moved 2.19%, or $2.55 per share, as on 12:06:38 est today. After Opening the Day at $116.24, 88,504 shares of Lamar Advertising Co exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $116.28 and $114.02.

This year the company has moved YTD 2.90%.

Lamar Advertising Co anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Lamar Advertising Co visit the company profile.

About Lamar Advertising Co - Class A

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 354,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays.

To get more information on Lamar Advertising Co - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Lamar Advertising Co - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq