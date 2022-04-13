Price Alert: Shares of Ladder Capital (LADR) Trade 1.49% Higher at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LADR - Market Data & News Trade

Ladder Capital Corp - Class A (NYSE: LADR) shares moved 1.49%, or $0.18 per share, as on 12:04:59 est today. Since opening at $12.14, 258,411 shares of Ladder Capital have been traded today and the stock has traded between $12.32 and $12.14.

So far this year the company is up 2.33%.

Ladder Capital is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Ladder Capital Corp - Class A

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with over $6 billion of assets. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

