Price Alert: Shares of Kura Oncology (KURA) Trade 6.08% Higher at Midday May 10

Today Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) is trading 6.08% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:03:05 est, was $12.17. Kura Oncology has risen $0.7 over the previous day’s close.

499,154 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Kura Oncology has a YTD change of 17.71%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Kura Oncology visit the company profile.

About Kura Oncology Inc

Tipifarnib, is a potent, selective and orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase in-licensed from Janssen. Previously, tipifarnib was studied in more than 5,000 cancer patients and showed compelling and durable anti-cancer activity in certain patient subsets; however, no molecular mechanism of action had been determined that could explain its clinical activity across a range of solid tumor and hematologic indications. Leveraging advances in next generation sequencing as well as emerging information about cancer genetics and tumor biology, the Company is seeking to identify those patients most likely to benefit from tipifarnib. In addition to Breakthrough Therapy Designation, tipifarnib has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the treatment of patients with HRAS mutant HNSCC. In addition to HNSCC, tipifarnib has demonstrated encouraging clinical activity in a number of additional genetically defined tumor types. Kura has received multiple issued patents for tipifarnib, providing patent exclusivity in the U.S. and foreign countries. About Kura Oncology

