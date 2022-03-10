Price Alert: Shares of Kronos Bio (KRON) Trade 3.78% Lower at Midday March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KRON - Market Data & News Trade

Kronos Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KRON) shares are down 3.78%, or $0.27 per share, as on 12:02:48 est today. Since opening the day at $6.96, 62,919 shares of Kronos Bio have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $7.08 and $6.70.

This year the company has moved YTD 47.46%.

Kronos Bio anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Kronos Bio Inc

Kronos Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing therapies that seek to transform the lives of those affected by cancer. The company focuses on targeting dysregulated transcription factors and the regulatory networks within cells that drive cancerous growth. Kronos Bio’s lead investigational therapy is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) in development for the frontline treatment of NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company is also developing KB-0742, an oral inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9), for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors.

