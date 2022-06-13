Price Alert: Shares of Kornit Digital (KRNT) Trade 7.48% Lower at Midday June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KRNT - Market Data & News Trade

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares moved 7.48%, or $2.85 per share, as on 12:01:28 est today. Since opening the day at $36.13, 395,390 shares of Kornit Digital have traded hands and the stock has traded between $37.14 and $34.82.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 74.98%.

Kornit Digital expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Kornit Digital Ltd

Kornit Digital develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment and direct-to-fabric printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit's technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: Digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2002, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide.

