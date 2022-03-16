Price Alert: Shares of KLA (KLAC) Trade 4.15% Higher at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KLAC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of KLA Corp. (NASDAQ: KLAC) moved 4.15% Wednesday.

As of 12:03:25 est, KLA is currently sitting at $347.62 and has climbed $13.82 per share.

KLA has moved 9.75% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 22.32% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on KLA visit the company profile.

About KLA Corp.

KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward.

To get more information on KLA Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: KLA Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles