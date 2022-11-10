Price Alert: Shares of KKR (KKR) Trade 10.77% Higher at Midday November 10

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) moved 10.77% Thursday.

As of 12:01:44 est, KKR is currently sitting at $55.80 and has climbed $5.42 per share in trading so far.

KKR has moved 12.25% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 10.14% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2023-02-07.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on KKR visit the company profile.

About KKR & Co. Inc

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds.

To get more information on KKR & Co. Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: KKR & Co. Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Fix from Equities News to receive the best stories to your inbox.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles