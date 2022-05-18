Price Alert: Shares of Kinnate (KNTE) Trade 4.27% Lower at Midday May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KNTE - Market Data & News Trade

Today Kinnate Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: KNTE) is trading 4.27% down.

The latest price, as of 12:00:32 est, was $10.19. Kinnate dropped $0.445 in trading today.

127,833 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Kinnate has a YTD change of 41.14%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-15.

About Kinnate Biopharma Inc

Kinnate is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate’s mission is to expand the reach of targeted therapeutics by developing products for underserved populations. Kinnate utilizes its deep expertise in structure-based drug discovery, translational research, and patient-driven precision medicine, which it refers to as the Kinnate Discovery Engine, to develop targeted therapies. Based in San Francisco and San Diego, California, the Kinnate team is composed of drug discovery experts supported by a distinguished group of scientific advisors.

