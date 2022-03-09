Price Alert: Shares of Kiniksa (KNSA) Trade 3.77% Higher at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KNSA - Market Data & News Trade

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Class A (NASDAQ: KNSA) has climbed $0.37 (3.77%) and sits at $10.24, as of 12:05:53 est on March 9.

90,573 shares have been traded today.

The Company has decreased 5.58% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 4.76% over the last 30 days.

Kiniksa is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Kiniksa visit the company profile.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Class A

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa's portfolio of assets, ARCALYST, mavrilimumab, vixarelimab and KPL-404, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions and offer the potential for differentiation. These assets are designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases.

To get more information on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles