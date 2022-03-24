Price Alert: Shares of Kimball, (KBAL) Trade 2.60% Lower at Midday March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KBAL - Market Data & News Trade

Kimball International, Inc. - Class B (NASDAQ: KBAL) shares lost 2.60%, or $0.23 per share, as on 12:04:04 est today. Since opening the day at $8.80, 144,548 shares of Kimball, have traded hands and the stock has traded between $8.93 and $8.56.

Already this year the company is down 13.39%.

Kimball, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Kimball International, Inc. - Class B

For 70 years, Kimball International has created design driven furnishings that have helped our customers shape spaces into places, bringing possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness and relaxation. The Company goes to market through our family of brands: Kimball, National, Interwoven, Etc., Kimball Hospitality, D'style by Kimball Hospitality and Poppin. The Company values and high integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Purpose and Guiding Principles that establish it as an employer of choice. The Company builds success by growing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and the communities in which we operate. In fiscal year 2020, the company generated $728 million in revenue and employed over 2,800 people.

