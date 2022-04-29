Price Alert: Shares of Kilroy Realty (KRC) Trade 2.52% Lower at Midday April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KRC - Market Data & News Trade

Today Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC) is trading 2.52% down.

The latest price, as of 12:04:03 est, was $71.51. Kilroy Realty has fallen $1.845 so far today.

286,155 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Kilroy Realty has moved YTD 10.87%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Kilroy Realty visit the company profile.

About Kilroy Realty Corp.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The Company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

To get more information on Kilroy Realty Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Kilroy Realty Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins Cohere Technologies Focused on 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Jeff Kagan Arizona Sonoran Copper Raises C$35 Million, Including Strategic Investment by Rio Tinto