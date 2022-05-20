Price Alert: Shares of Kezar Life (KZR) Trade 6.01% Lower at Midday May 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KZR - Market Data & News Trade

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KZR) has fallen $0.33 (6.01%) and sits at $5.17, as of 12:01:46 est on May 20.

1,245,758 shares have been traded today.

The Company fell 0.54% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 62.45% over the last 30 days.

Kezar Life expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Kezar Life Sciences Inc

Based in South San Francisco, Kezar Life Sciences is combining courage, conviction and cutting-edge science to develop breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function and inhibit multiple drivers of disease via a single target. KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is being evaluated in severe and underserved autoimmune diseases. Additionally, KZR-261, the first clinical candidate for the treatment of cancer from the company's protein secretion program targeting the Sec61 translocon, is undergoing IND-enabling activities.

