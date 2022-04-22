Price Alert: Shares of Kennametal (KMT) Trade 2.31% Lower at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KMT - Market Data & News Trade

Today Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is trading 2.31% down.

The latest price, as of 12:05:10 est, was $27.42. Kennametal has moved $0.65 in trading today.

315,953 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Kennametal has moved YTD 21.10%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Kennametal Inc.

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 9,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $1.9 billion in revenues in fiscal 2020.

