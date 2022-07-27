Price Alert: Shares of Kaspien (KSPN) Trade 5.56% Lower at Midday July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KSPN - Market Data & News Trade

Kaspien Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KSPN) shares moved 5.56%, or $0.16 per share, as on 11:55:36 est today. Since opening at $2.78, 91,460 shares of Kaspien have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $2.87 and $2.59.

Already the company has a YTD change of 72.41%.

Kaspien anticipates its next earnings on 2022-09-13.

About Kaspien Holdings Inc

Kaspien is a leading eCommerce growth platform, offering an expanding suite of software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Google Shopping, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Founded in 2008 in Spokane, Wash., Kaspien has spent the last decade building and utilizing proprietary technologies for brand protection, marketing optimization, and fulfillment efficiency to generate rapid revenue growth for Kaspien partners. Through innovative strategies and best-in-class technologies, the Spokane-based company has earned the trust of many leading brands, including 3M, Strider Bikes, ZippyPaws and others.

