Price Alert: Shares of Karat Packaging (KRT) Trade 2.54% Lower at Midday March 30

Karat Packaging Inc (NASDAQ: KRT) shares moved 2.54%, or $0.49 per share, as on 11:17:44 est today. Since opening at $18.14, 9,129 shares of Karat Packaging exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $19.71 and $18.14.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 4.50%.

Karat Packaging anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Karat Packaging visit the company profile.

About Karat Packaging Inc

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes disposable products. The Company offers wide range of products for the foodservice industry, including food packaging, containers, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws. Karat Packaging serves customers worldwide.

To get more information on Karat Packaging Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Karat Packaging Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles