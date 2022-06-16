Price Alert: Shares of Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Trade 8.06% Lower at Midday June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KALU - Market Data & News Trade

Today Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ: KALU) is trading 8.06% down.

The latest price, as of 12:07:38 est, was $78.61. Kaiser Aluminum dropped $6.905 in trading today.

45,319 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Kaiser Aluminum has moved YTD 7.40%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Kaiser Aluminum visit the company profile.

About Kaiser Aluminum Corp

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Foothill Ranch, Calif., is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, custom automotive, general engineering, and other industrial applications. The Company's North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service that have been key components of the culture since the Company was founded in 1946. The Company's stock is included in the Russell 2000® index and the S&P Small Cap 600® index.

To get more information on Kaiser Aluminum Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Kaiser Aluminum Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles