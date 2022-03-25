Price Alert: Shares of Jumia Ag (JMIA) Trade 6.13% Lower at Midday March 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JMIA - Market Data & News Trade

Jumia Technologies Ag - ADR (NYSE: JMIA) has dropped $0.57 (6.13%) and sits at $8.71, as of 12:05:09 est on March 25.

1,422,705 shares have been traded today.

The Company is up 10.85% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 17.87% over the last 30 days.

Jumia Ag anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Jumia Ag visit the company profile.

About Jumia Technologies Ag - ADR

Jumia is the leading pan-African e-commerce platform. Jumia's platform consists of its marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers, its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and its payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on its platform in selected markets.

To get more information on Jumia Technologies Ag - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Jumia Technologies Ag - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles