Price Alert: Shares of Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Trade 3.31% Higher at Midday March 9

Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: JOUT) shares moved 3.31%, or $2.6 per share, as on 11:41:02 est today. Opening the day at $79.61, 6,989 shares of Johnson Outdoors have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $81.48 and $79.74.

So far this year the company is down 15.83%.

Johnson Outdoors expects its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

About Johnson Outdoors Inc - Class A

JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town®canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak™; Carlisle®paddles; Minn Kota®fishing motors, batteries and anchors; Cannon®downriggers; Humminbird®marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO®dive equipment; Jetboil®outdoor cooking systems; and, Eureka!®camping and hiking equipment.

