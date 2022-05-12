Price Alert: Shares of J.Jill (JILL) Trade 7.22% Higher at Midday May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JILL - Market Data & News Trade

Today J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) is trading 7.22% up.

The latest price, as of 11:55:33 est, was $16.57. J.Jill has risen $1.18 in trading today.

68,161 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, J.Jill has moved YTD 14.75%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-06-08.

About J.Jill Inc

J.Jill is a premier omnichannel retailer and nationally recognized women's apparel brand committed to delighting customers with great wear-now product. The brand represents an easy, thoughtful and inspired style that reflects the confidence of remarkable women who live life with joy, passion and purpose. J.Jill offers a guiding customer experience through more than 265 stores nationwide and a robust e-commerce platform. J.Jill is headquartered outside Boston.

