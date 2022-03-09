Price Alert: Shares of IVERIC bio (ISEE) Trade 4.64% Higher at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ISEE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ: ISEE) moved 4.64% Wednesday.

As of 12:04:40 est, IVERIC bio sits at $15.93 and has climbed $0.7 per share.

IVERIC bio has moved 8.63% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 9.69% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About IVERIC bio Inc

IVERIC bio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatment options for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently developing both therapeutic product candidates for age-related retinal diseases and gene therapy product candidates for orphan inherited retinal diseases.

