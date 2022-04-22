Price Alert: Shares of Itron (ITRI) Trade 3.48% Lower at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ITRI - Market Data & News Trade

Itron Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) has dropped $1.71 (3.48%) and sits at $47.41, as of 12:05:02 est on April 22.

73,997 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 1.84% over the last 5 days and shares fell 5.16% over the last 30 days.

Itron anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Itron visit the company profile.

About Itron Inc.

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Its portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps its customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with its customers to ensure their success, the company helps improve the quality of life, ensures the safety and promotes the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world.

