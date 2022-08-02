Price Alert: Shares of ITeos (ITOS) Trade 6.48% Higher at Midday August 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ITOS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of ITeos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ITOS) are up 6.48% Tuesday.

As of 11:58:45 est, ITeos sits at $25.66 and has climbed $1.56 per share in trading so far.

ITeos has moved 15.43% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 48.26% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

About ITeos Therapeutics Inc

iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of cancer immunology and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with the potential to fully restore the immune response against cancer. The Company’s innovative pipeline includes two clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immuno-oncology pathways designed with optimized pharmacologic properties for improved clinical outcomes. The initial antibody product candidate, EOS-448, is a high affinity, potent, anti-TIGIT antibody with a functional Fc domain, designed to enhance the anti-tumor response through a multifaceted immune modulatory mechanism. An open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial of EOS-448 is ongoing in adult cancer patients with advanced solid tumors with preliminary data indicating clinical activity as a monotherapy and a favorable tolerability profile. The Company is also advancing inupadenant, a next-generation adenosine A2A receptor antagonist tailored to overcome cancer immunosuppression. iTeos is conducting an open-label multi-arm Phase 1/2a clinical trial of inupadenant in adult cancer patients with advanced solid tumors. Preliminary results indicate encouraging single-agent activity in the dose escalation portion of the trial. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

